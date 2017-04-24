Nearly 400 military bases must be tested for drinking-water contamination
Contamination from former or current military installations has ignited a nationwide review of water on or around bases that used a firefighting foam containing toxic chemicals. The military is now testing nearly 400 bases and has confirmed water contamination at or near more than three dozen, according to an analysis of data by the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|9 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr 23
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC