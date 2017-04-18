Music News Liam Payne is reportedly working with Migos on his a Drake-influenced albuma
Payne, now the only group member not to have released any finished solo material, is said to be working on an album which is "very different" from Harry Styles' upcoming album . The Sun quotes an insider as saying: "Working with Migos is a big deal.
Read more at NME.
