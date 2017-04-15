Melania, Barron Trump Moving to DC Th...

Melania, Barron Trump Moving to DC This Summer

15 hrs ago

First Lady Melanie Trump and 11-year-old son, Barron, will move to the White House this summer as originally planned, Fox News reports. The Trumps announced last November that Barron would finish out the school year in New York before moving to D.C. Melania Trump has since split her time between New York, D.C. and Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Fla., where she has joined her husband numerous occasions since his inauguration in late January.

Chicago, IL

