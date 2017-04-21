Max Lousada Named CEO, Recorded Music for Warner Music Group
NEW YORK & LONDON, April 05, 2017 -- Max Lousada has been named CEO, Recorded Music for Warner Music Group , effective October 1, 2017. With this promotion, Lousada will oversee all of WMG's global Recorded Music operations, including Atlantic, Warner Bros., Parlophone, Warner Music Nashville, Global Catalog/Rhino and Warner Classics, as well as WMG's international Recorded Music affiliates and WMG's Artist & Label Services divisions, WEA and ADA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC