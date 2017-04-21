Max Lousada Named CEO, Recorded Music...

Max Lousada Named CEO, Recorded Music for Warner Music Group

NEW YORK & LONDON, April 05, 2017 -- Max Lousada has been named CEO, Recorded Music for Warner Music Group , effective October 1, 2017. With this promotion, Lousada will oversee all of WMG's global Recorded Music operations, including Atlantic, Warner Bros., Parlophone, Warner Music Nashville, Global Catalog/Rhino and Warner Classics, as well as WMG's international Recorded Music affiliates and WMG's Artist & Label Services divisions, WEA and ADA.

