Manhunt for suspect who posted homicide video to Facebook...
The search for Steve Stephens, the 37-year-old Cleveland man who's been charged with murdering 74-year-old Robert Godwin, has expanded to five states , and authorities say to contact police if he's spotted. Police said Monday morning Stephens "may be out of state at this time," and could be in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana, or Michigan.
