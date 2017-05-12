Made-in Nigeria speed limiter better, cheaper than imported ones - Onu
The speed limiting device being manufactured in Nigeria is better and cheaper than the imported ones, Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, has said. Onu, who spoke with the correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria in New York, said made-in-Nigeria device was a research product where Nigerians in Diaspora could make legitimate money.
