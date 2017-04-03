Lest ye be judged

Lest ye be judged

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Three Queens judges, Supreme Court Justices Ira Margulis and Kenneth Holder and Acting Supreme Court Justice John Latella, were exposed by the Daily News for berating and threatening potential jurors who didn't speak English well enough to the judges' liking. Take English classes, they bullied, or return every year to serve.

Read more at New York Daily News.

