Lawyers Take Aim at Each Other as O'Reilly Exits Fox
In a slugfest between two prominent New York litigators, plaintiffs lawyer Douglas Wigdor on Wednesday cited his appreciation for Fox News-and his financial backing for Donald Trump's presidential campaign-to refute the suggestion that he's part of a left-wing conspiracy against just-ousted Fox commentator Bill O'Reilly. "As someone who supported and contributed to the Trump campaign and who routinely watches Fox News, I can categorically deny, and find it offensive, that my firm is being accused of being controlled by far-left organizations," Wigdor said in a statement.
