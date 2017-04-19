Lawyers Take Aim at Each Other as O'Reilly Exits Fox

In a slugfest between two prominent New York litigators, plaintiffs lawyer Douglas Wigdor on Wednesday cited his appreciation for Fox News-and his financial backing for Donald Trump's presidential campaign-to refute the suggestion that he's part of a left-wing conspiracy against just-ousted Fox commentator Bill O'Reilly. "As someone who supported and contributed to the Trump campaign and who routinely watches Fox News, I can categorically deny, and find it offensive, that my firm is being accused of being controlled by far-left organizations," Wigdor said in a statement.

