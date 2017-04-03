Jesse Eisenberg welcomes first child

Jesse Eisenberg welcomes first child

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' star is thought to have welcomed a child with his long term partner Anna Strout after the pair were seen out and about in New York with their baby on Monday , E! News reports. Jesse has kept quite private about his 14-year relationship with Anna and had previously admitted that he loves surrounding himself with people who "want to help other people".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar 11 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb '17 ardith 2
News Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t... Feb '17 ardith 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,205 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC