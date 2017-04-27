Jack White Signs First-Ever Global Publishing Agreement With Universal Music Publishing Group
Jack White, the highly revered singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and record producer, has signed a first-ever global, multi-year agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group to administer the iconic artist's entire song catalog. Effective immediately, UMPG is responsible for servicing and administering White's song catalog with The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, his highly acclaimed chart-topping solo albums Blunderbuss and Lazaretto, as well as collaborations and future projects.
