There are on the KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi story from 13 hrs ago, titled Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer Prize. In it, KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi reports that:

This undated photo provided by Columbia University shows one of the photos in the series that won the Pulitzer Prize on Monday, April 10, 2017 for Breaking News Photography by Daniel Ber... . This cartoon by Jim Morin of the Miami Herald won the editorial cartooning Pulitzer Prize on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.