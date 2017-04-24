Hannity defends Fox News president Shine amid report
Sean Hannity is defending Fox News Channel president Bill Shine following a report that members of the controlling Murdoch family refused to release a statement of support for the executive. New York magazine cites anonymous sources in reporting that Shine recently asked 21st Century Fox CEO James Murdoch and his brother, Lachlan, who's the company's co-chairman, for a statement of support amid a spat of negative publicity for the network.
