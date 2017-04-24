Fox News sets a new late-afternoon show

Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Bolling will host "The Specialists, a new show debuting Monday, May 1, 2017, wh... NEW YORK - Fox News Channel is replacing its late-afternoon program "The Five" with a panel show that looks similar. Called "The Specialists," the show debuting Monday will feature five people talking about the issues of the day.

Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

