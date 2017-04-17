Fox And Friends: The Election Is Over So Who's Paying Off The Tax Protesters?

During the eight years of consistent obstruction by the GOP of President Obama, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, Fox News and many of the anchors played cheer leaders for their tactical moves, calling them principled stances and encouraged them to continued to obstruct while almost single handedly helped to create the Tea Party protests of 2009. Since Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns after every presidential candidate has for the last forty years, many Americans are furious and want to see if he is hiding anything.

