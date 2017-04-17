Fox And Friends: The Election Is Over...

Fox And Friends: The Election Is Over So Who's Paying Off The Tax Protesters?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Crooks and Liars

During the eight years of consistent obstruction by the GOP of President Obama, led by Sen. Mitch McConnell, Fox News and many of the anchors played cheer leaders for their tactical moves, calling them principled stances and encouraged them to continued to obstruct while almost single handedly helped to create the Tea Party protests of 2009. Since Donald Trump refused to release his tax returns after every presidential candidate has for the last forty years, many Americans are furious and want to see if he is hiding anything.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... 13 hr eyes always pop out 1
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,368 • Total comments across all topics: 280,374,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC