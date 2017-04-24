Fox anchor says network does little about racial diversity
Fox News anchor Kelly Wright speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in New York to discuss his part in a lawsuit accusing the network of allowing racial discrimination. Wright and ten former and current employees of Fox News Channel filed the suit on Tuesday, saying they repeatedly complained about an executive's racist behavior but no action was taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr 23
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC