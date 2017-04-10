Former Trump adviser Carter Page claims Obama targeted him as a a dissidenta

New York business consultant Carter Page told ABC News that he was "so happy" to learn that The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night that the FBI obtained a secret FISA warrant to monitor his communication last summer as part of its ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government because it confirms that he had been the victim of "human rights violations." "There had been prior reports, but I was so happy to hear that further confirmation is now being revealed," Page said.

