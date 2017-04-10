Former Trump adviser Carter Page clai...

Former Trump adviser Carter Page claims Obama targeted him as a a dissidenta

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WJOL-AM Joliet

New York business consultant Carter Page told ABC News that he was "so happy" to learn that The Washington Post reported on Tuesday night that the FBI obtained a secret FISA warrant to monitor his communication last summer as part of its ongoing investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government because it confirms that he had been the victim of "human rights violations." "There had been prior reports, but I was so happy to hear that further confirmation is now being revealed," Page said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJOL-AM Joliet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb '17 ardith 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC