Former Prince Estate Advisor Denies Misrepresenting Recorded Music Assets

As controversy continues to swirl regarding the licensing of Prince 's recorded-music catalog, a former advisor to the late icon's estate has released a statement to Billboard denying allegations that the estate misrepresented the rights to Prince's recordings in negotiations with Universal Music Group. In February, UMG announced it had won the global rights to license Prince's post-1996 catalog, unreleased recordings from his legendary vault and, as early as 2018, would begin to take over U.S. licensing and distribution for "certain key titles" from Prince's 1978-1995 catalog recorded while under contract to Warner Music Group, in a deal worth a reported $30 million.

