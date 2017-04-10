Former F1 owner CVC joins race to sec...

Former F1 owner CVC joins race to secure 4.4bn Vice Media deal

Vice, the youth-focused a Zmedia and content company, is in talks with private equity firms including the former owner of Formula One motor racing about an investment valuing it at close to $5. Sky News has learnt that Vice is in discussions with "a handful" of prospective financial backers about raising approximately $500m to plough into its international expansion and a move into scripted programming.

