Ex-Fox News chief Ailesa sex scandal makes way to TV

The story of the rise and fall of former Fox News chairman Roger Ailes is coming to U.S. television in what producers on Tuesday called a "provocative" limited series. Cable channel Showtime and Blumhouse Television said they will co-produce the series "Secure and Hold: The Last Days Of Roger Ailes," based on reporting by New York magazine journalist Gabriel Sherman on the Ailes sexual harassment scandal.

