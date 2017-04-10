Effort to build new community college...

Effort to build new community college seeks council support

5 hrs ago

Local officials in a Pennsylvania city will decide whether they'll throw their weight behind an effort to build a community college in town. At least one member of the Erie City Council has said she supports the effort to establish a community college in Erie County.

