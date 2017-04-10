Donald Trump's re-election stockpile grows as small donors keep giving
President Donald Trump's supporters kept up a robust stream of donations in the first quarter of 2017, pouring more than $42 million into the coffers of his campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to new Federal Election Commission filings and party officials. Much of the money came from small donors who gave less than $200 in response to email solicitations urging them to support the president's agenda and stymie "the Fake News and Democrats in Congress," as one put it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC