Donald Trump's re-election stockpile ...

Donald Trump's re-election stockpile grows as small donors keep giving

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

President Donald Trump's supporters kept up a robust stream of donations in the first quarter of 2017, pouring more than $42 million into the coffers of his campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to new Federal Election Commission filings and party officials. Much of the money came from small donors who gave less than $200 in response to email solicitations urging them to support the president's agenda and stymie "the Fake News and Democrats in Congress," as one put it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar 22 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
News Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55 Feb '17 okimar 1
News Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b... Feb '17 USA Today 1
News News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s... Feb '17 ardith 2
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,284 • Total comments across all topics: 280,324,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC