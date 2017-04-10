Donald Trump's re-election stockpile grows as small donors keep giving

President Donald Trump's supporters kept up a robust stream of donations in the first quarter of 2017, pouring more than $42 million into the coffers of his campaign and the Republican National Committee, according to new Federal Election Commission filings and party officials. Much of the money came from small donors who gave less than $200 in response to email solicitations urging them to support the president's agenda and stymie "the Fake News and Democrats in Congress," as one put it.

