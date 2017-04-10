DN-R Leadership Awards Committee Named

Peter S. Yates, editor and general manager of the Daily News-Record, has selected the newspaper's Leadership Awards Committee members for 2017. The seven-member committee consists of business, education and community leaders who will select one graduating senior from each of the city's and county's public high schools: Harrisonburg, Turner Ashby, Spotswood, Broadway and East Rockingham.

