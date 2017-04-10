Demonstrators Carried Out of Trump Tower by New York Police
A group of protesters chanting 'no raids, no walls," were forcibly removed from Trump Tower Thursday, with at least five protesters having to be carried out by police. At least five people were carried out of the building by police after being cuffed with plastic ties, News 4 cameras captured.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC