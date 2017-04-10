CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota alleges Fox News ex-CEO Roger Ailes also harassed her

New York: Television journalist Alisyn Camerota said on Sunday she was a target of sexual harassment by Roger Ailes when she worked at Fox News, joining other former colleagues at the cable channel who have accused their ex-boss of inappropriate behaviour.Camerota, now co-host of CNN's New Day, told that network's Brian Stelter in an interview that Ailes suggested they might have to get to "know each other better" at a hotel if she wanted to succeed at Fox News. Fox drops Bill O'Reilly over sex claims Fox News has dropped its top anchor of more than 20 years Bill O'Reilly following a review of sexual harassment claims against him.

