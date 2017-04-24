Carlson leads in ratings in first nig...

Carlson leads in ratings in first night post-O'Reilly

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Nielsen company said that Carlson's first night at 8 p.m. attracted 3.17 million viewers, beating the combined audience of MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who reached 1.52 million viewers, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, who reached 1 million. Carlson did not beat O'Reilly's nearly 4 million average during the first three months of the year, before being fired following news about Fox settling harassment cases involving him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Music Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a... 23 hr USA Today 1
News Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ... Apr 23 Looking to future 2
News Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New... Apr 17 eyes always pop out 1
News Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ... Apr 10 USA Today 1
News Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly... Mar '17 Execute sex offen... 2
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Mar '17 USA Today 1
News News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets... Feb '17 okimar 1
See all Music Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Music Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,826 • Total comments across all topics: 280,576,116

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC