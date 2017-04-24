Carlson leads in ratings in first night post-O'Reilly
The Nielsen company said that Carlson's first night at 8 p.m. attracted 3.17 million viewers, beating the combined audience of MSNBC's Chris Hayes, who reached 1.52 million viewers, and CNN's Anderson Cooper, who reached 1 million. Carlson did not beat O'Reilly's nearly 4 million average during the first three months of the year, before being fired following news about Fox settling harassment cases involving him.
