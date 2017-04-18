Bye-bye, and here's your check: Golden exit for the departed
In this Oct. 1, 2015, file photo, Bill O'Reilly of the Fox News Channel program "The O'Reilly Factor," poses for photos in New York. O'Reilly is reportedly in line to get up to $25 million following his ouster from Fox News amid allegations of sexual harassment, only the latest in a long line of big payouts made to celebrities and executives as a way to grease the exits.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|8 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC