Business Highlights

" Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the network. Cable news' most popular personality has been the subject of an advertiser boycott since a report earlier this month that five women have been paid a total of $13 million to keep quiet about alleged harassment by O'Reilly, who has denied the charges.
