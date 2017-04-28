Broadcast Music Inc Announces the Launch of The George Bailey Fund
Broadcast Music, Inc. , the global leader in music rights management, and the Dramatist Guild Fund are pleased to announce the launch of The George Bailey Fund designed to benefit the participants of the esteemed BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. The fund will provide first and second-year workshop members with financial assistance for unforeseen expenses that go beyond the normal day-to-day cost of living that would hinder the pursuit their craft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The next Fox News target: Who should be fired a...
|Apr 25
|USA Today
|1
|Bringing down Bill O'Reilly: The final days of ...
|Apr 23
|Looking to future
|2
|Lambs Be On Alert: Mariah Carey Is Dropping New...
|Apr 17
|eyes always pop out
|1
|Investigation of Trump's charity wins Pulitzer ...
|Apr 10
|USA Today
|1
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar '17
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar '17
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC