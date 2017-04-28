Broadcast Music Inc Announces the Launch of The George Bailey Fund

Broadcast Music, Inc. , the global leader in music rights management, and the Dramatist Guild Fund are pleased to announce the launch of The George Bailey Fund designed to benefit the participants of the esteemed BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. The fund will provide first and second-year workshop members with financial assistance for unforeseen expenses that go beyond the normal day-to-day cost of living that would hinder the pursuit their craft.

