Bob Dylan Finally Accepts Nobel Literature Prize at Private Gathering

Dylan had declined the invitation to attend the traditional Nobel Prize banquet and ceremony on Dec. 10 - the date of Alfred Nobel's death - pleading other commitments. Klas Ostergren, a member of the Swedish Academy, said the 75-year-old American singer-songwriter received his award during a small gathering Saturday afternoon at a hotel next to the conference center where Dylan was performing a concert later that night.

