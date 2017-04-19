Bill O'Reilly is officially out at Fox News
Fox News has officially cut ties with its biggest prime time star, Bill O'Reilly, following sexual harassment claims lodged against him. "After a thorough and careful review of the allegations, the Company and Bill O'Reilly have agreed that Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to the Fox News Channel," 21st Century Fox said in a statement.
