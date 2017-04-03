Bill O'Reilly and ex-Fox chief are hit with more allegations

In this combination photo, Fox contributor Julie Roginsky, left, appears on "The Five" television program, on the Fox News Channel on March 30, 2015, in New York and then Fox News head Roger Ailes... . Former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh appears at a news conference in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles on Monday, April 3, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.