Bill Oa Reillya s show to be a unchangeda until return from vacation

20 hrs ago

Amid a simmering scandal from misconduct allegations, star Fox News host Bill O'Reilly has gone off the air for what's described as a long-planned vacation, with his representative saying his show "will remain unchanged until Mr. O'Reilly's return post-vacation." O'Reilly has come under fire since an April 1 story in The New York Times detailed alleged settlements made between the host and five women who accused him of harassment and sexual misconduct.

