Beale on Broadway Sued by Music Industry Vultures for Allowing Cover Songs Without License

22 hrs ago

Beale on Broadway was slapped with a federal lawsuit this week by Broadcast Music Incorporated, or BMI, for allowing artists to perform copyrighted cover songs in the venue.

