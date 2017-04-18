An Interactive Workshop with Moog Music at NY Studio Factory - Friday, April 28th, 2017
Announced earlier this month, NY Studio Factory and Main Drag Music are presenting an Interactive Workshop with Moog Music . The Thursday evening workshop booked up immediately, and now, due to overwhelming demand, NYSF and Moog Music have added a second event for Friday, April 28th, 2017 at NY Studio Factory at 2 St. Nicholas Ave. Featuring Moog team members from their headquarters in Asheville, North Carolina, this event offers a unique hands-on experience with a variety of Moog instruments, including an exclusive Master Class workshop with the Moog Mother-32 .
