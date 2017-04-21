After Fox Fired O'Reilly, Bill Shine ...

After Fox Fired O'Reilly, Bill Shine Should Be Next

It took years of sexual harassment reports, millions of dollars in non-disclosure agreements, and a successful advertisers boycott, but Bill O'Reilly was finally fired from Fox News. But his ousting cannot be taken as indicative of a major culture shift within the network as long as current co-president of Fox News Bill Shine continues to be at the helm.

