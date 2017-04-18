19 Family Dollar stores in Michigan will be closed

The owners of 20 Family Dollar stores in Michigan notified state and local officials they will be liquidating and closing all of their stores on June 30. The discount stores, which employ more than 150 workers in 15 cities, are being closed by Dollar Express, a North Carolina firm that had been operating the stores under the Family Dollar name, according to documents filed with the state. The Michigan stores are among 323 stores that are being sold to rival Dollar General, according to a Monday, April 4 article by Supermarketnews.com.

