19 Family Dollar stores in Michigan will be closed
The owners of 20 Family Dollar stores in Michigan notified state and local officials they will be liquidating and closing all of their stores on June 30. The discount stores, which employ more than 150 workers in 15 cities, are being closed by Dollar Express, a North Carolina firm that had been operating the stores under the Family Dollar name, according to documents filed with the state. The Michigan stores are among 323 stores that are being sold to rival Dollar General, according to a Monday, April 4 article by Supermarketnews.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC