10 Things to Know for Tuesday

From left, The New York Daily News reporter Sarah Ryley celebrates with News Editor Robert Moore, and Editor In Chief Arthur Browne on Monday, April 10, 2017, in New York, after The New York Daily News and ProPublica won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in public service. The award was given for uncovering how authorities used an obscure law, originally enacted to crack down on prostitution in Times Square in the 1970s, to evict hundreds of people, mostly poor minorities, from their homes.

