Zacks Investment Research Lowers National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) to Sell
According to Zacks, "National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
|The Final Solution: No News is Good News
|Feb 9
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC