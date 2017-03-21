Wyclef Jean Blasts Sheriff's Deputies After Being Briefly Detained,...
"I am sure no father wants his sons or daughters to see him in Handcuffs especially if he is innocent," the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. Wyclef Jean was handcuffed and briefly detained near a Los Angeles recording studio early Tuesday morning in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
