Watch: Sean Spicer Blasts NBC, Says Rachel Maddow Broke the Law And He's Right
In an interview in the White House this week, White House Press Secretary Sean "Spicy" Spicer sat down with Fox News to discuss the release of President Trump's 2005 1040 Form, which showed that he paid $38 Million in taxes. SPICER: I think it showed a couple things.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RedState.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC