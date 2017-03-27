Watch Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder Sing "Happy Birthday" to Elton John
Gaga also performed "Born This Way" and "Bad Romance" on piano at John's 70th birthday bash, while Ryan Adams paid tribute with a cover of "Rocket Man." At a Los Angeles gala Saturday celebrating John's big day - as well as 50 years of writing with Bernie Taupin - stars including Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Ryan Adams and Rosanne Cash performed, People reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dad of missing Tennessee teen who was allegedly...
|Mar 22
|Execute sex offen...
|2
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb '17
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC