Warner Music Launches Fan-Driven, Vinyl-Only Label Run Out Groove: Exclusive
The label's forward-thinking format calls upon fans each month to determine which of three records -- either previously unreleased, out of print, or an entirely new collection compiled from the Warner Music vault -- will become available for purchase in a limited run. "The crate-digging community is steering the ship," said Billy Fields , vp of sales and account management for WEA, the artist and label services branch of Warner Music Group, in a statement.
