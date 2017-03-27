Warner Music Launches Fan-Driven, Vinyl-Only Label Run Out Groove: Exclusive

The label's forward-thinking format calls upon fans each month to determine which of three records -- either previously unreleased, out of print, or an entirely new collection compiled from the Warner Music vault -- will become available for purchase in a limited run. "The crate-digging community is steering the ship," said Billy Fields , vp of sales and account management for WEA, the artist and label services branch of Warner Music Group, in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.