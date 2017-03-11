US Attorney Preet Bharara Tweets That He Has Been Fired
Sources say US Attorney Preet Bharara won't submit a letter of resignation as requested by the Trump administration. Bharara met with Trump in November, where Trump directed Bharara to go out to the cameras and tell them, "I asked you to stay."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC