Universal Music Commits to Virtual Reality With MelodyVR Deal
Universal Music Group has signed on to give virtual reality startup MelodyVR access to its stable of artists. Under the multi-year licensing deal, announced Monday , MelodyVR will be able to create and distribute content created with UMG artists on its upcomin VR app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
