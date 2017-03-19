Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Lifted to B- at TheStreet
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UEIC. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Electronics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb '17
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb '17
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC