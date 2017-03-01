Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides is expected to represent Cyprus as at a 68-nation ministerial congress on the battle against the Islamic State due to take place in Washington later this month. According to the Cyprus News Agency, the high-level meeting of the Global Coalition Against Daesh, which has been organised by the US State Department, will take place on March 21 and 22 and may also see Kasoulides having the opportunity to meet with his US counterpart Rex Tillerson.
