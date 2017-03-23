Trump Heads To Golf Club For the Twel...

Trump Heads To Golf Club For the Twelfth Time In 9-Week Presidency

So far, President Donald Trump hasn't had much follow-through on his campaign promises to skip golfing and rarely leave the White House. Trump arrived at Virginia's Trump National Golf Club on Saturday morning, making it the twelfth time in his 9-week presidency that he's made a trip to a golf club, NBC News editor Brad Jaffy pointed out on Twitter.

