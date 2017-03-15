Trump defends Obama wiretapping charges, predicts a very interesting itemsa to be revealed
President Trump speaks with leaders from small community banks in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on March 9. President Trump on Wednesday defended his unsubstantiated claim that former president Barack Obama ordered surveillance on his phones at Trump Tower in New York during last fall's campaign. Trump again offered no evidence to support his wiretapping accusation, but he maintained in an interview with Fox News Channel that information would soon be revealed that could prove him right.
