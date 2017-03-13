Trump chides media for being 'rude' after Conway interviews
In this March 10, 2017 file photo, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway appears during the taping of an interview with "MediaBuzz" on the Fox News Channel in New York. President Donald Trump tweeted a critique of the media for being "rude to my very hard-working representatives" on Monday, March 13, only minutes after Conway completed a series of interviews on television morning shows.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Music Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|News 1 HRS Ago Country star cancels 25K tickets...
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Fox News host Brenda Buttner dies at age 55
|Feb 21
|okimar
|1
|Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected b...
|Feb 17
|USA Today
|1
|News conferences raise issue of Trump seeking s...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|Fake news: Tips on how to distinguish it from t...
|Feb 16
|ardith
|2
|News 10 Mins Ago Ap Fact Check: Are immigration...
|Feb 11
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search Music Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC