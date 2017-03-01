Trump calls for probe into wiretap re...

Trump calls for probe into wiretap report herad on Breitbart

12 hrs ago Read more: The Current

The White House doubled down Sunday on Donald Trump's contention that President Barack Obama tapped the then-candidate's phones during the 2016 election campaign, calling for Congress to probe potential executive-branch abuses of power. Trump relied on conservative media sources, notably Breitbart News, to make his explosive statements on Twitter about Obama, a person familiar with the situation said.

Chicago, IL

